AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.38.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.10 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 121.01%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $82,892,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

