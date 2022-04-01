Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO) Short Interest Update

Agrico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RICO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,869,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,085,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agrico Acquisition by 904.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 367,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RICO opened at $10.11 on Friday. Agrico Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the agriculture, horticulture, and aquaculture sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

