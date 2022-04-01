Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AFLYY. Citigroup raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.40 ($4.84) to €4.60 ($5.05) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.53.

AFLYY stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

