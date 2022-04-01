Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Shares Gap Down to $45.21

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.21, but opened at $43.88. Air Lease shares last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 3,731 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AL. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

