Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $2.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AKBA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.31.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $125.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.