Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 178.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

AKBA opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094 over the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

