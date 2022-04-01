Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,925,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,588,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 42,511 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGI traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $8.67. 3,355,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,901. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

