Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84,683 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 63,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,941 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALK opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Barclays dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

