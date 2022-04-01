Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) Trading Up 0.5%

Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 5,679 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 7,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 million, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAC. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Alberton Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alberton Acquisition by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alberton Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in Alberton Acquisition by 12.8% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

