Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $2.60. Align Technology posted earnings per share of $2.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.79 to $13.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $16.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.59. 8,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,197. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $372.62 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $578.24.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.