Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $815.00 target price for the company.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of Y opened at $847.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.62. Alleghany has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $698.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $674.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,373,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Alleghany by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alleghany by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,702,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 7.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 229,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 7,704.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alleghany (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.