Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ABTX opened at $44.68 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $910.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiance Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ABTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

