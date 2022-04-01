Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALSN. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allison Transmission from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of ALSN opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $1,692,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at $2,068,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 55.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at $29,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

