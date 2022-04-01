Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 183,963 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 183,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $194,408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $935.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,077.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,088,619. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $897.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $952.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,921 shares of company stock valued at $62,411,803. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.