Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $172.42 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 257,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,415,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.45% of EPAM Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,110,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 207.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.09. 12,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,820. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.10.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

