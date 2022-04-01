Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,184,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,975,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 332,953 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 91.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average of $116.35. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

