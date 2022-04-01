Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,097,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,321,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 4.52% of Franklin Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,148. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.70 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

