Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 619,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.24% of Sherwin-Williams as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,459,000 after purchasing an additional 139,427 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,328,000 after acquiring an additional 132,468 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.62 and its 200 day moving average is $299.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.32.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.