Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,881,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,708,000. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Meta Platforms as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total transaction of $107,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. The company has a market cap of $609.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.71. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.