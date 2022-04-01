Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,384.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,786.17. 38,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,335. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,701.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,799.40. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,005.45 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after buying an additional 101,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

