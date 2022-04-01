Alphacat (ACAT) Price Down 0% This Week

Alphacat (ACAT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Alphacat has a total market cap of $285,712.96 and approximately $68,487.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

