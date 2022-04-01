Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,314,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $827,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.