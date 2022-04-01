AltraVue Capital LLC Acquires 22,590 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Chase comprises 2.6% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 2.07% of Chase worth $19,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Chase during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chase by 99.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chase by 36.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chase by 197.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chase in the third quarter worth $283,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chase alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $284,230 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,632. Chase Co. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $812.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Chase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.