AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 7,310 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

AltraVue Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Par Pacific worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PARR traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $13.32. 10,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,320. The company has a market capitalization of $801.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PARR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 72,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,232,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 800,519 shares of company stock worth $12,166,378. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

