Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.
Shares of ACH opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
About Aluminum Co. of China (Get Rating)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
