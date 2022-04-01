Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

Shares of ACH opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period.

About Aluminum Co. of China (Get Rating)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.