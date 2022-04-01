Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.80.

AMRN stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. Amarin has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 109.70 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Amarin by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 977.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amarin by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

