Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $3.27

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $3.36. Amarin shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 11,892 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.70 and a beta of 2.08.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Amarin by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after buying an additional 10,750,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Amarin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 777,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

