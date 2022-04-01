Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Ambarella from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ambarella from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.20.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $104.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -143.72 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $81.28 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $251,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,984,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 99.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after purchasing an additional 536,743 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

