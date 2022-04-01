AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank Sells 20,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $598,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMC opened at $24.64 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.15) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,382,000 after purchasing an additional 171,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,909,000 after purchasing an additional 423,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,627,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,346,000 after buying an additional 2,174,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.