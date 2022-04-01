American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 28th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $187.42. 74,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.18 and a 200-day moving average of $174.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

