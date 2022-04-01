American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $62.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20. American International Group has a 12 month low of $44.54 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,714,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,821,000 after purchasing an additional 83,432 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 81.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in American International Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in American International Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

