American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ANAT opened at $189.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.24. American National Group has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $195.89.

American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

In other American National Group news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total value of $7,385,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499. 24.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in American National Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American National Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

