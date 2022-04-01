American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.53.

NYSE:AMT opened at $251.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

