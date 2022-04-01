American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up approximately 2.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.29. 3,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,223. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.20 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

