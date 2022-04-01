America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.58.

NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $81.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,009. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $80.29 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $522.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.34.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $291.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 378.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,917 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,791,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

