Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.44

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.44 and last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 3560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

ABCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.40.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

