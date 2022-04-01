Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $57.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,419. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.