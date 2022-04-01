Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 965.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 74.7% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $441.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

