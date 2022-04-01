Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,003 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $165.72. 93,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,922,510. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

