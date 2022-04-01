Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 529 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $4.32 on Friday, hitting $165.80. 2,864,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,366. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.76 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

