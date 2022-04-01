Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $344,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 120.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.16.

Shares of SYF traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,711,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,626. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

