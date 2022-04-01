Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.88. The stock had a trading volume of 785,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,896. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $103.05 and a 1 year high of $241.43.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

