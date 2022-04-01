Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $86,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,071 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

UBER stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,777,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,726,422. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

