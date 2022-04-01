Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 472 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $247,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $375.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $166.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

