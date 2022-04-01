Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in American Tower by 130.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,412,000 after buying an additional 393,767 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,800,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,080,000 after buying an additional 350,389 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.32. 6,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,173. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

