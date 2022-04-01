Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.10.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $9.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.04. 696,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,533. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $347.19 and its 200-day moving average is $527.55. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

