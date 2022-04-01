Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $495,000 Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

NYSE UL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.11. 4,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,926. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

