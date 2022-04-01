Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $597,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,837 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,834,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 22,377,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,667 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,703,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,202,885. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

