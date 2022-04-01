Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.