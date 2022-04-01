Analysts Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.10 Million

Analysts expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) will post $363.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.00 million and the highest is $368.20 million. Infinera reported sales of $330.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Infinera has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

